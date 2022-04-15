FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,413 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,408,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,068,000 after buying an additional 385,038 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,833,000 after buying an additional 276,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,213,000 after buying an additional 163,153 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.88.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $258.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.