Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Trading Up 64%

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Rating) shot up 64% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $82.00. 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 88 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $66.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as a holding company for the Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

