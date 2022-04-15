FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Rating) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.82 and last traded at $74.85. Approximately 201,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 94,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average is $75.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period.

