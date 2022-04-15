Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

NYSE:F opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

