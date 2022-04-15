Fortitude Gold Co. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:FTCO)

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.
OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at 7.43 on Friday. Fortitude Gold has a 12-month low of 4.88 and a 12-month high of 8.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.83.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
