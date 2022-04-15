Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average is $94.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,212,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

