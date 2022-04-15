Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Down 77.6% in March

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Fosterville South Exploration stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.49. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,531. Fosterville South Exploration has a fifty-two week low of 0.47 and a fifty-two week high of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.67.

Get Fosterville South Exploration alerts:

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fosterville South Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosterville South Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.