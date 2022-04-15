Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Down 77.6% in March

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Fosterville South Exploration stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.49. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,531. Fosterville South Exploration has a fifty-two week low of 0.47 and a fifty-two week high of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.67.
Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile
