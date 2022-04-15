Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 563.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,306 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,521 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of BEN traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,473. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

