Frax Share 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23.28 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $471.41 million and approximately $23.28 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for $29.08 or 0.00072429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00045052 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.64 or 0.07492900 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,190.89 or 1.00093796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00041189 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

