FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 541.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 55,764 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 50,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $180.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.21. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

