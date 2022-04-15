FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Invests $46,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $45,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

NYSE ACN opened at $319.47 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.41. The company has a market cap of $202.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,959. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

