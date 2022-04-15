FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Invests $52,000 in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

VOX opened at $115.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.24. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $109.94 and a 1 year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.