FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Invests $79,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth raised its holdings in General Mills by 24.5% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE GIS opened at $70.92 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $71.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.