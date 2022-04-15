FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Invests $978,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,413,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.57.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $184.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

