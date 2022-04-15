FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $58,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

UTF opened at $28.49 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

