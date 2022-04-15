FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $67,000 Investment in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 982,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

