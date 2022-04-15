FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

SPYD opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $44.76.

