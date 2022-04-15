FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 3.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Yum China by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.98.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

