FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $188.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.70 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

