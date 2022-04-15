FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Takes $37,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 509 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Macquarie upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

