FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Takes $38,000 Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after buying an additional 180,828 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ameren by 1,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126,228 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ameren by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

AEE stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $97.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.46%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

