FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Takes $63,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after buying an additional 895,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after buying an additional 486,471 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 546,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,206,000 after buying an additional 401,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 708,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after buying an additional 278,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.19.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

