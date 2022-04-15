FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN) Shares Down 1.7%

FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.03. 837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 16,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72.

Get FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – June stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN – Get Rating) by 145.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,059 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.