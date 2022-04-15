FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) Shares Up 0.5%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $32.10. 66,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 47,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.75% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.