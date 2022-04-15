Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $693,288.96 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 38,688 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $693,288.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,451 shares in the company, valued at $957,841.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Brian Richard Mariotti also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 4th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,155,744.00.
FNKO stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.21. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.20.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Funko by 0.4% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Funko by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Funko by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Funko by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Funko by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 102,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
