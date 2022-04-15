Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $693,288.96 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 38,688 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $693,288.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,451 shares in the company, valued at $957,841.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Richard Mariotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,155,744.00.

FNKO stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.21. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Funko by 0.4% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Funko by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Funko by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Funko by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Funko by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 102,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

