Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Update

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUWAY remained flat at $$8.40 during trading hours on Friday. Furukawa Electric has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Get Furukawa Electric alerts:

Furukawa Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Furukawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Furukawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.