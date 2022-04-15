Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Update

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FUWAY remained flat at $$8.40 during trading hours on Friday. Furukawa Electric has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.
Furukawa Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
