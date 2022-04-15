Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,153.75 ($54.13).

FUTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.82) price target on shares of Future in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,225 ($68.09) target price on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 7,427 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,142 ($40.94) per share, with a total value of £233,356.34 ($304,086.97).

FUTR stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.23) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,438 ($31.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,484. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 41.55. Future has a 12 month low of GBX 2,125.82 ($27.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,968 ($51.71). The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,578.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,161.82.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

