FY2022 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.19.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KEY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Shares of KEY opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.