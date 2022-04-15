FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Recruit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will earn $3.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of RCRRF opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. Recruit has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $71.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 22.71%.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

