Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Update

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 297.6% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
GALKF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 36,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,611. Galantas Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.
Galantas Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
