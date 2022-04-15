Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Update

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 297.6% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GALKF stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 36,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,611. Galantas Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

