Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.28

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.28 and traded as high as $66.41. Galapagos shares last traded at $65.87, with a volume of 279,578 shares.

GLPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Galapagos by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Galapagos by 26.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Galapagos by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

