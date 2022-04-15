Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMDGet Rating) will report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.26). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

