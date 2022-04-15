Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up approximately 4.3% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $81,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $114,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,064 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 652,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -959.50 and a beta of 0.64. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

