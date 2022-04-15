GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 379,158 shares in the company, valued at C$20,474,532. Also, Senior Officer Christian Marcoux bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$55.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,120.

Shares of GDI stock traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$48.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,279. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$43.75 and a 12-month high of C$60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$433.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$432.08 million. Analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services (Get Rating)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.