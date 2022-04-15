Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Generation Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generation Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Generation Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

GBIO opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $38.86.

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 2,831.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Generation Bio by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $3,812,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.