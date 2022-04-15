Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GENH traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. 2,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. Generation Hemp has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

About Generation Hemp (Get Rating)

Generation Hemp Inc engages in leasing industrial warehouse located in Denver, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Home Treasure Finders, Inc and changed its name to Generation Hemp Inc in August 2019. Generation Hemp Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

