Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GENH traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. 2,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. Generation Hemp has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.
About Generation Hemp
