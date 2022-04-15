Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

NYSE:GPC opened at $130.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.70. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

