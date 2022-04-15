Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Geodrill stock remained flat at $$2.11 on Friday. Geodrill has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

