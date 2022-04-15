GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,700 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 151,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

GPRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:GPRK traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. 587,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.73. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GeoPark had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the third quarter worth $4,000,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 280,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,100 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 248,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

