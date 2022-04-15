Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.15 Million

Brokerages expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) to announce $100.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.00 million and the highest is $105.30 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full-year sales of $331.70 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $394.03 million, with estimates ranging from $332.10 million to $430.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ginkgo Bioworks.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95).
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,766,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $891,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $1,508,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $164,000.
Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. 20,599,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,690,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.79.
About Ginkgo Bioworks (Get Rating)
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
