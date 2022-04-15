Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 97.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Shares of GLAD opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $418.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.38. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 147.34% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 19.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

