Gladstone Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 97.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.56. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,500 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

