Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 97.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Shares of GAIN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.17. 47,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,255. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $537.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. The company had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.