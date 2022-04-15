Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.56. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

