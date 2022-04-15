Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global WholeHealth Partners Co. (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the March 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWHP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 13,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,813. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Global WholeHealth Partners has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.75.

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation develops and markets various in-vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. The company offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as for point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics.

