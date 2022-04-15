GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Short Interest Update

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,043,600 shares, an increase of 261.7% from the March 15th total of 288,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GNCC Capital stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,410,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,302,438. GNCC Capital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

GNCC Capital, Inc is a gold exploration stage company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its properties include Tonopah and East Belmont, Pearl Spring, McCracken, Yarber Wash and White Hills. The company was founded on October 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

