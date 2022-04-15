Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) will announce $263.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.60 million and the lowest is $259.40 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $239.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

GDEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of GDEN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. 149,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,840. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.62. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $9,548,045.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 279,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,819,000 after acquiring an additional 760,619 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,870,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.