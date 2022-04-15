Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.54. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 642,509 shares trading hands.

AUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 47.04% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) by 305.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Golden Minerals worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

