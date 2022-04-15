Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

NYSE GSBD traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.09. 347,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,446. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 55.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $13,697,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,876,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 375,182 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,028,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 355,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 141,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.