Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.27

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.27 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,151,835 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £47.62 million and a PE ratio of -34.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.
Goldstone Resources Company Profile (LON:GRL)
See Also
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Goldstone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldstone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.