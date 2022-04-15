Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.27

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.27 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,151,835 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £47.62 million and a PE ratio of -34.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

